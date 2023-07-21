© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News
History Here

That's bananas!

By Ryan Shaffer
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
A medal awarded to Thomas Barnett of the U.S. Coast Guard in the 1920s from the King of Norway.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
Thomas Barnett of the U.S. Coast received a medal from the King of Norway for his "braveries" in saving the crew of a Norwegian ship that ran aground off Hatteras.

It was once a common practice to distribute the cargo of a wrecked ship to locals, especially perishable items. In this History Here, we hear of one such incident at Hatteras, where a Norwegian vessel carrying liquor and bananas ran aground while trying to avoid a storm.

Thomas Barnett, a member of the Coast Guard, was awarded a medal by the King of Norway for his "braveries" in rescuing the crews. The liquor — intended for the Bolivian Embassy in D.C. — was sent off, while the more than 16,000 bushels of bananas were distributed to locals. After weeks of eating banana bread, banana cake, and banana pudding, residents of Hatteras grew sick. Some of which gave up bananas altogether.

Tessa Johnstone, a collections manager for the North Carolina Maritime Museums, shares the story.

History Here
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
