The postmaster is watching

The Imagination Station Science & History Museum in Wilson is housed in the old federal court and post office building in downtown. Constructed in the early 1900s, the structure is designed in the classical revival style popular at the time: tall first-floor windows, flat roof, ornate flourishes dotting the exterior, and columns added solely for decoration.

Inside, however, is an odd feature — a completely enclosed catwalk, reserved solely for the postmaster.

Director of Exhibits Brooke Farmer takes us on a tour and inside the mind of the paranoid postmaster.