Can Christmas go on? Holiday toys lost in shipwreck off NC coast

The ship was headed from New York to Galveston, Texas, carrying rubber rattles, dolls and other children's toys when it sunk off Frying Pan Shoals near Wilmington.

Michelle Crepeau is a conservator at the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources - North Carolina Maritime Museums, and she carefully restores these items. Crepeau describes the ornate rubber baby rattles that depict joyful scenes of childhood as "eerie" after spending a century on the ocean floor.