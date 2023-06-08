Spinning images

© 2023 Public Radio East
By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
The Columbia Cultural Museum in Columbia, N.C., features items donated from the community.
The Columbia Cultural Museum in Columbia, N.C., is located in an historic former movie theatre. The collection is comprised mostly of items donated from the community — including a zoetrope, a 19th century toy that was a precursor to film.

Inside the cylindrical chamber are images of a horse and jockey taken at different moments in a race. By spinning the zoetrope and looking through the slits on the side, it appears that the horse is moving. This idea that a series of images can give the impression of continuous movement set the stage for motion pictures.

Ryan Shaffer
