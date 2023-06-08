Spinning images

The Columbia Cultural Museum in Columbia, N.C., is located in an historic former movie theatre. The collection is comprised mostly of items donated from the community — including a zoetrope, a 19th century toy that was a precursor to film.

Inside the cylindrical chamber are images of a horse and jockey taken at different moments in a race. By spinning the zoetrope and looking through the slits on the side, it appears that the horse is moving. This idea that a series of images can give the impression of continuous movement set the stage for motion pictures.