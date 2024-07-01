Programming Changes Starting July 1, 2024

PRE News & Ideas schedule for July 1, 2024.

Public Radio East is bringing you some fresh changes to our programming schedule starting July 1, 2024:



12 Noon: Spend your lunchtime with Terry Gross on Fresh Air, where you’ll enjoy intimate conversations with some of the most fascinating people in the world.



1 PM: Tune in for NPR’s midday news magazine, Here and Now.



3 PM (Monday - Thursday): Engage with thought-provoking topics on Think with Krys Boyd.



2-4 PM (Fridays): Dive into the wonders of science with Science Friday.

Stay informed with two hours of All Things Considered starting at 4 PM. At 6 PM, enjoy another hour of Fresh Air featuring interviews with today’s biggest luminaries.



7 PM: Join Neal Ganaway on The Sound for a mix of American roots rock and some of North Carolina's finest musicians.



11 PM: Begin your overnight news coverage with the BBC World Service.

We look forward to keeping you informed and entertained with our new schedule.



VIEW THE PRE NEWS & IDEAS SCHEDULE HERE