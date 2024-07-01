© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

Programming Changes Starting July 1, 2024

PRE News & Ideas schedule for July 1, 2024.

Public Radio East is bringing you some fresh changes to our programming schedule starting July 1, 2024:

  • 12 Noon: Spend your lunchtime with Terry Gross on Fresh Air, where you’ll enjoy intimate conversations with some of the most fascinating people in the world.
  • 1 PM: Tune in for NPR’s midday news magazine, Here and Now.
  • 3 PM (Monday - Thursday): Engage with thought-provoking topics on Think with Krys Boyd.
  • 2-4 PM (Fridays): Dive into the wonders of science with Science Friday.

Stay informed with two hours of All Things Considered starting at 4 PM. At 6 PM, enjoy another hour of Fresh Air featuring interviews with today’s biggest luminaries.

  • 7 PM: Join Neal Ganaway on The Sound for a mix of American roots rock and some of North Carolina's finest musicians.
  • 11 PM: Begin your overnight news coverage with the BBC World Service.

We look forward to keeping you informed and entertained with our new schedule.

VIEW THE PRE NEWS & IDEAS SCHEDULE HERE