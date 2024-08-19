Bike MS New Bern: Annual charity ride aims to raise $1.66 million for multiple sclerosis research

The 36th annual Bike MS event in New Bern, is set to take place on September 7 and 8. This charity ride, organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, has been a staple in eastern North Carolina for over two decades and has consistently raised more than $1 million annually, establishing New Bern as one of the top Bike MS events in the country.

"We like to say New Bern rolls out the red carpet when we come into town. The community in general makes this event what it is," Casey Swanda, an event organizer, said.

The event offers multiple route options for participants, including 30, 50, 75, and 100-mile courses. These varied distances cater to cyclists of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced riders. The 100-mile route, known as a "century," is particularly popular among cyclists looking to achieve a personal milestone.

"We start at Union Point Park with a big orange arch that crosses the road. You have teams figuring out where their team picture is going to be taken, people writing names on their bibs of who they're riding for," Swanda said, describing the anticipation at the start line.

The ride begins at 8:00 AM on Saturday September 8, with cyclists departing from Union Point Park. Throughout the routes, rest stops are positioned every 10 to 15 miles to support riders. The finish line, also at Union Point Park, features music and a festive atmosphere. Post-ride celebrations continue at the Riverfront Convention Center, with live music, a happy hour, and a dinner buffet.

The event isn't just for cyclists. Over 400 volunteers contribute to its success each year, assisting with various aspects of the event throughout the weekend. Festivities begin Friday September 7 with a welcome reception at the Gardens at Isaac Taylor and continue through Sunday September 9.

Bike MS New Bern attracts participants from across North Carolina and beyond. In the previous year, cyclists from 36 states were represented, with some participants traveling from as far as Germany. Cyclists can ride in teams made up of friends or family and even business teams, like Moen and Flythes Bike Shop.

The primary goal of Bike MS is to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research and support programs. The funds support research for treatments and cures, caregiver programs, and advocacy efforts, including initiatives to lower drug costs for those affected by MS.

"All of that money raised through our different fundraising events really goes to making life easier for people living with MS," Svanda said.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. Symptoms can vary widely between individuals but often include fatigue, cognitive issues, numbness, tingling, and vision problems.

This year's fundraising goal for the New Bern event is $1.66 million, with hopes of attracting over 1,300 cyclists. Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $300 to ride, though many exceed this amount. The Bike MS series, which includes 50 events nationwide, aims to raise $54 million this year.

Registration is open for cyclists, virtual cyclists, and volunteers at www.bikemsnewbern.org. Virtual cyclists can fundraise without physically riding in the event, providing an option for those unable to attend in person.