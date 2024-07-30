National Hurricane Center tracking storm system with increased chance of impacting NC coasts

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic that could potentially pose a threat to the southeastern United States. As of the latest update, forecasters have assigned a 60 percent chance of development for this system over the next seven days.

The area of disturbed weather, currently located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave in the coming days. While the system is currently producing limited shower activity due to dry air aloft, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development as it moves over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Meteorologists predict that a tropical depression could form late this week as the system approaches the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas.

In a significant development, after a shift to the east on Sunday, more weather models are now suggesting that the system could move closer to the North Carolina coast. Current NOAA forecasts show movement east toward Florida. The model is not able to predict as of now if the storm will move more inland or up the East Coast.

AccuWeather meteorologists have noted that there's a chance the system could intensify into a tropical storm before approaching the U.S. in early August. However, they caution that several factors are still in play that will influence whether the tropical wave strengthens and its ultimate path.

While it's too early to determine specific impacts, coastal residents should expect rough seas well in advance of the system, along with an increased risk of dangerous rip currents.

The potential development of this system comes at a time when hurricane activity is expected to pick up. After a period of relative quiet following Hurricane Beryl, meteorologists anticipate increased tropical cyclone formation as dry and dusty air from the Sahara diminishes and ocean temperatures continue to rise.

As the peak of hurricane season approaches in September, forecasters remind residents in hurricane-prone areas to stay vigilant and prepared. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has already been predicted to be extremely active, with forecasts calling for above-normal storm activity.

The NHC will continue to provide updates on this developing situation, and residents in potentially affected areas are advised to stay informed about the latest forecasts and any official warnings or advisories that may be issued in the coming days.