Regional water authority prepares for new PFAS regulations while aiming to keep costs down

The Neuse Regional Water and Sewer Authority (NRWASA) is exploring options for a PFAS filtration system in order to comply with recently proposed EPA drinking water standards. The authority has received some funds from the state for its initial pilot study. Still, it's unclear just how much of the financial burden the authority and its customers will have to bear if a costly PFAS filtration system is installed.

"There is a $2.16 million allocated to NRWASA, whether it be a loan or whether it be a grant," Harold Herring, the authority's executive director, said.

NRWASA covers portions of Lenoir and Pitt Counties, including Ayden, Grifton, Kinston, Pink Hill, and Deep Run.

PFAS, a group of man-made chemicals, have been widely used in manufacturing since the 1940s for their water and stain-resistant properties. Found in products ranging from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam, these "forever chemicals" persist in the environment and the human body. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to various health issues, including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease.

In response to growing concerns, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently proposed new draft regulations for PFAS in drinking water. These regulations aim to set enforceable limits on six PFAS compounds, marking the first time the EPA has proposed national standards for these substances in drinking water. The move represents a significant shift in water treatment requirements for utilities nationwide.

Six tests of the authority’s water system in 2022 by NCDEQ found levels of PFAS contaminants that exceed the EPA’s proposed standards for “maximum contaminant levels.”

Herring said since then the authority has been exploring options, including a new PFAS filtration system, which could cost $30-40 million. He said while the authority is committed to meeting regulatory requirements, there's also a keen awareness of the potential financial impact on ratepayers. Any additional treatment processes could lead to increased costs, a concern that the authority is actively addressing.

"Our drinking water continues to meet all state and federal regulatory requirements, and we will continue to make sure that that happens. Our goal is to keep the cost down as best we can for our ratepayers," Herring assured.

NRWASA is in talks with engineers from CDM Smith in Raleigh to conduct the pilot study and draft plans to comply with the EPA's proposed regulations. The authority's approach includes a comprehensive evaluation of current treatment methods and exploring new options.

"We're going to be testing our existing granular activated carbon (GAC) filters here at the plant, and we're going to be trying other options also to find out which option is the best for NRWASA," Herring explained.

The pilot study is expected to take a year and is funded by the state. NRWASA has sought other funding from the state with mixed results. The authority had initially applied for a $5 million grant to fund some of its projects. While they received only $500,000 for this purpose, they were also awarded another $5 million grant contingent on borrowing $25 million if needed. This complex funding situation underscores the financial challenges faced by water authorities as they work to comply with new regulations and raises questions on who ought to bear the burden of removing PFAS from the water supply.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority's GAC filters cost an additional $4 million a year to operate, and the installation cost $44 million — costs absorbed by people in the Wilmington area and not the polluters. The Town of Maysville in Onslow County last year got its PFAS filtration system online after years of work. Most of the $6 million in funding for the town of 1,000 came from state and federal grants.

As NRWASA moves forward with its study and awaits clarification on funding, Herring said the authority remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates.