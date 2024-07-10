Public input used to prioritize local transportation projects

The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (NBAMPO) is asking for your input on how to improve transportation in the city. This public feedback will be used to prioritize projects that compete for state funding.

The prioritization process involves scoring projects based on data like traffic congestion and safety concerns. However, public input carries significant weight in the final decision.

"It's also the opportunity for new projects to be identified so that we can start working toward making those projects either safer or working toward improving that area," Deanna Trebil with NBAMPO said.

Proposed projects include widening MLK Jr. Boulevard and Washington Post Road to eventually add medians throughout, putting in bike lanes along busy roadways, and expanding the city's sidewalk network. A full list of submitted projects can be found on the MPO's website. Residents can also fill out a survey seeking their thoughts on future transportation projects.

Several other regional planning organizations, too, are asking for public input. The Down East Rural Planning Organization is continuing to collect public input, despite not receiving money for new local and regional projects. DERPO is receiving funding for two projects that were delayed: Upgrading NC 24 to a superstreet at the intersection of NC 24 and NC 58 to an interchange at Cedar Point and a group of intersection improvements along Bridges St. in Morehead City. DERPO covers Carteret, Jones, and Pamlico Counties, as well as a portion of Craven County.

The Eastern Carolina Rural Planning Organization, covering Duplin, Greene, Wayne and Lenoir Counties, is also asking for public comment on the Draft 2024-2033 STIP. Public comment can be made at NCDOT's website.

The public comment period ends July 17.