Public input used to prioritize local transportation projects

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
NCDOT and regional planning organizations are asking for public comments on hundreds of local transportation projects. The public input will go toward prioritizing future projects for state funding.
NCDOT STIP Map
The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (NBAMPO) is asking for your input on how to improve transportation in the city. This public feedback will be used to prioritize projects that compete for state funding.

The prioritization process involves scoring projects based on data like traffic congestion and safety concerns. However, public input carries significant weight in the final decision.

"It's also the opportunity for new projects to be identified so that we can start working toward making those projects either safer or working toward improving that area," Deanna Trebil with NBAMPO said.

Proposed projects include widening MLK Jr. Boulevard and Washington Post Road to eventually add medians throughout, putting in bike lanes along busy roadways, and expanding the city's sidewalk network. A full list of submitted projects can be found on the MPO's website. Residents can also fill out a survey seeking their thoughts on future transportation projects.

Several other regional planning organizations, too, are asking for public input. The Down East Rural Planning Organization is continuing to collect public input, despite not receiving money for new local and regional projects. DERPO is receiving funding for two projects that were delayed: Upgrading NC 24 to a superstreet at the intersection of NC 24 and NC 58 to an interchange at Cedar Point and a group of intersection improvements along Bridges St. in Morehead City. DERPO covers Carteret, Jones, and Pamlico Counties, as well as a portion of Craven County.

The Eastern Carolina Rural Planning Organization, covering Duplin, Greene, Wayne and Lenoir Counties, is also asking for public comment on the Draft 2024-2033 STIP. Public comment can be made at NCDOT's website.

The public comment period ends July 17.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
