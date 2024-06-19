State treasure calls on General Assembly to shore up State Health Plan
North Carolina’s State Treasurer is calling for emergency funding to shore up the State Health Plan.
Treasurer Dale Folwell is requesting $313 million from the state legislature to cover unreimbursed expenses from COVID-19 testing and treatment during the pandemic.
He says the plan spent $500 million dollars for actual COVID-related expenses, and was only reimbursed for about half of that. In addition, Folwell says rising Medicare Advantage premiums will require an additional $66 million.
The SHP’s board voted to end coverage of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss because of the high costs, but Folwell said even with the change, the plan will still need an additional $89 million in revenue for next year.