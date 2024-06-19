© 2024 Public Radio East
State treasure calls on General Assembly to shore up State Health Plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
North Carolina’s State Treasurer is calling for emergency funding to shore up the State Health Plan.

Treasurer Dale Folwell is requesting $313 million from the state legislature to cover unreimbursed expenses from COVID-19 testing and treatment during the pandemic.

He says the plan spent $500 million dollars for actual COVID-related expenses, and was only reimbursed for about half of that. In addition, Folwell says rising Medicare Advantage premiums will require an additional $66 million.

The SHP’s board voted to end coverage of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss because of the high costs, but Folwell said even with the change, the plan will still need an additional $89 million in revenue for next year.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
