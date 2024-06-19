© 2024 Public Radio East
NC bill would restore driving privileges for some people with DWI charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:16 AM EDT
This week is North Carolina's annual Halloween Booze It & Lose It Campaign. To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking, law enforcement from various departments across the state will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols now through October 31.
(Photo: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
The Senate has passed a bill that restores driving privileges to some people whose licenses were revoked after DWI charges.

The bill allows someone who has a second driving while impaired offense to get a limited driving privilege as long as their vehicle has an ignition interlock installed, which is an in-car alcohol monitoring system that measures the user’s blood alcohol level.

A judge would be able to grant those limited driving privileges for essential purposes, work, education, and medical care.
