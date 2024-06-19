NC bill would restore driving privileges for some people with DWI charges

The Senate has passed a bill that restores driving privileges to some people whose licenses were revoked after DWI charges.

The bill allows someone who has a second driving while impaired offense to get a limited driving privilege as long as their vehicle has an ignition interlock installed, which is an in-car alcohol monitoring system that measures the user’s blood alcohol level.

A judge would be able to grant those limited driving privileges for essential purposes, work, education, and medical care.