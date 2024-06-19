© 2024 Public Radio East
Another red wolf killed by car in Tyrrell County as population grows

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:03 AM EDT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

An endangered red wolf was hit and killed by a vehicle earlier this month. Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say it was killed on June 5 on U.S. 64 near Buffalo Road.

It is the third endangered wolf killed on the road since September. The wild population of red wolves live on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Tyrrell County.

Another breeding male was killed last September, and a third was killed in April. Right now, there are only about 20 red wolves in the wild, but 13 puppies were born in the wild this spring.

Those pups won’t be added to the population count until they are a year old. Another 257 red wolves live in captivity.

In the recently updated Red Wolf Recovery Plan, identified human caused deaths from gunshots and vehicle crashes continues to be a significant threat to the species.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
