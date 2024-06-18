© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ripe for Revival broadens access with new mobile food market

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
Ripe for Revival unveiled a new mobile food truck on Thursday. The nonprofit delivers excess food from farmers to communities without access to fresh produce.
Courtesy Ripe for Revival
Ripe for Revival unveiled a new mobile food truck on Thursday. The nonprofit delivers excess food from farmers to communities without access to fresh produce.

The Rocky Mount nonprofit Ripe for Revival is expanding its operations with a new mobile food market, the group announced Thursday. Ripe for Revival seeks to address food insecurity by purchasing excess crops from local farmers and selling them to people throughout Eastern North Carolina through a pay-what you can model.

Ripe for Revival currently serves 12 counties, setting up shop in places Kinston, Grifton, and Tarboro on a weekly basis. JT Tyndall oversees operations. He says the new battery-powered mobile market will allow the nonprofit to reach more communities that are in food deserts.

"Places like Aurora, for instance, that don't have a grocery store. So you have these places you got to drive a while just to get fresh food, or if you're in the inner city, some people don't have transportation, like in East Kinston," Tyndall said.

The new vehicle is made possible in part through support from the Coastal Credit Union Foundation. Tyndall says Ripe for Revival aims to reach 25 counties by the end of the year
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer