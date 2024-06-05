© 2024 Public Radio East
Greenville's Mr. Beast becomes most popular YouTuber this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
MrBeast at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Steve Granitz
/
FilmMagic / Getty Images
MrBeast at the Kids' Choice Awards.

The YouTube star known as Mr. Beast now has the most subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Mr. Beast is the stage name for 26-year-old Jimmy Donaldson of Greenville.

His first viral success came in 2017 when he recorded himself counting to 100,000, a feat that took over 40 hours. Now his videos are more elaborate, often featuring extravagant sets and large prize giveaways.

His latest stunt included paying two people $10,000 each day they survived in the woods.

Over the weekend Donaldson’s account surpassed the Indian music label T-series to claim the top spot. T-series uploads music videos and trailers, and it held the record for more than five years. On Saturday, Mr. Beast's subscribers rose by 2 million — the final push to eclipse T-series's 266 million subscribers.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
