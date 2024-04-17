© 2024 Public Radio East
State's highest court hears arguments in Kinston discrimination case

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
The North Carolina Supreme Court has taken up a case claiming discrimination against Black residents by the City of Kinston in property foreclosures and potential demolition.

At the center is the city's 2017 decision to condemn and mark for demolition three properties owned by residents Joseph Askew and Curtis Washington.

A lower court earlier chose not to rule on the merits of the case, but it did decide to dismiss the case, writing the plaintiffs had not "exhausted their administrative remedies" before filing a constitutional challenge.

Kinston denies the allegations of racial discrimination. The state Supreme Court heard arguments for the case last week and will release its decision later this year.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
