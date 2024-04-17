© 2024 Public Radio East
Several childcare centers at risk of closure with federal support ending

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
The pandemic shuttered day-care centers, after-school programs and camps this year, creating problems for some parents who put aside wages, pre-tax, to pay for those expenses.
Lars Baron
/
Getty Images
Nearly three in 10 childcare programs in the state expect to close after federal grant funding expires this June, according to a poll of more than 1,500 centers by the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council.

The federal funding comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which provided millions of dollars of support to more than 4,000 childcare facilities in North Carolina. Childcare centers used those funds to keep parents’ costs low while increasing staff pay.

With the June deadline looming, many facilities are considering raising tuition, cutting staff, or even shutting down altogether.

Dr. Kristi Lee Snuggs is the director of the NC Child Care Resource and Referral Council, which conducted the poll.

"The bottom line is it's going to cost families a lot more," she said. "Most families are already paying between 30% — to even up to 70% — of their income on childcare."

Snuggs says childcare is a tenuous business, even before the pandemic. She and childcare advocates are now calling on Congress to extend funding and make a long-term commitment to subsidize childcare for working families.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan Shaffer

Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation's smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
