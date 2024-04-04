Charlotte Hornets head coach to step down at end of season

The Charlotte Hornets will begin the search for a new head coach soon, as the team says head coach Steve Clifford will step down at the end of the season.

Clifford told his assistant coaches and players on Wednesday that he'll be leaving the court, but he's expected to work in an advisory role with the team’s front office next year.

Clifford was the team’s coach from 2013-2018 and led the team to two playoff appearances. He returned in 2022. He led Charlotte to 241 wins, the most in franchise history.

This year, the Hornets have the third-worst record in the NBA's Eastern Conference. Despite the poor record, Clifford says he’s still proud of his time with the team.

"And I'm proud of what the guys have done. You know, we're playing games that are not meaningful games in terms of the playoffs, like, and yet these last two games are back to back against two really terrific teams. You know, we're right there," he said.

Clifford will coach the team for the final seven games of this season.