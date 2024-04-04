© 2024 Public Radio East
CarolinaEast hospitals approved for $45 million loan amid cybersecurity hack

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 4, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT

The CarolinaEast Health System has been approved for a $45 million dollar loan. The local government commission within the state treasury office approved the move Tuesday, which will cover day-to-day operation costs amid cash flow issues due to a cyberattack on its claims vendor.

In late February, the nation's largest medical claims processor Change Healthcare began experiencing a ransomware attack by a North American hacking group.

In response the company shut down its website, leaving thousands of clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies unable to be reimbursed, including the CarolinaEast hospital in New Bern.

More than a month later, the healthcare system is now running short on cash and seeking temporary assistance. It is unclear how many days of operation the loan will cover and what the loan terms are.
