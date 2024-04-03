© 2024 Public Radio East
Weight-loss drugs removed from State Health Plan this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT
Ozempic, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Type 2 diabetes, is racking up blockbuster sales because many people are taking it to lose weight. As more people try it, reports to the FDA about possible side effects are rising.
Ozempic, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Type 2 diabetes, is racking up blockbuster sales because many people are taking it to lose weight. As more people try it, reports to the FDA about possible side effects are rising.

Starting this week, North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers will no longer cover expensive new weight loss drugs.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says State Health Plan officials tried to negotiate a deal with manufacturers of drugs like Wegovy.

But he says they weren't willing to accept proposed solutions to reduce the cost.  

"Every single one of those was rejected. Even the simplest ones, like, let's take the BMI from 28 to 35, so that this drug can be prescribed for the people who most needed. So none of that happened," Folwell said.

Folwell says state employees would see their monthly insurance premiums double if the Health Plan continued to cover new weight loss costly drugs.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
