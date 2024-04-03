Weight-loss drugs removed from State Health Plan this week

Starting this week, North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers will no longer cover expensive new weight loss drugs.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says State Health Plan officials tried to negotiate a deal with manufacturers of drugs like Wegovy.

But he says they weren't willing to accept proposed solutions to reduce the cost.

"Every single one of those was rejected. Even the simplest ones, like, let's take the BMI from 28 to 35, so that this drug can be prescribed for the people who most needed. So none of that happened," Folwell said.

Folwell says state employees would see their monthly insurance premiums double if the Health Plan continued to cover new weight loss costly drugs.

