NCDMV now requiring appointment confirmations after being 'ghosted'
After too many incidents of being ghosted, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is now requiring new appointments to be confirmed.
In February, DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says one-third of people with scheduled appointments at driver license offices were no-shows.
Now, when appointments are reserved at SkipTheLine-dot-ncdot-dot-gov, customers will get a text message and email with a confirmation link and they will need to confirm their appointment within 15 minutes, or the appointment will be canceled.
“This confirmation process is necessary to address the high no-show rate for appointments we have been experiencing in our driver license offices," said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.
In the month of February, 33.5% of appointments were no-shows.
Four days before the appointment, customers will receive a reminder text and email with a confirmation link. Within 24 hours, customers will need to again confirm their appointment. Once confirmed, another email and text will be generated confirming the appointment.