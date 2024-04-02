© 2024 Public Radio East
NCDMV now requiring appointment confirmations after being 'ghosted'

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 2, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT
via NCDOT's Facebook

After too many incidents of being ghosted, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is now requiring new appointments to be confirmed.

In February, DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says one-third of people with scheduled appointments at driver license offices were no-shows.

Now, when appointments are reserved at SkipTheLine-dot-ncdot-dot-gov, customers will get a text message and email with a confirmation link and they will need to confirm their appointment within 15 minutes, or the appointment will be canceled.

“This confirmation process is necessary to address the high no-show rate for appointments we have been experiencing in our driver license offices," said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

In the month of February, 33.5% of appointments were no-shows.

Four days before the appointment, customers will receive a reminder text and email with a confirmation link. Within 24 hours, customers will need to again confirm their appointment. Once confirmed, another email and text will be generated confirming the appointment.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
