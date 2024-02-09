Wilson step closer to minor league baseball team, ACC to host several tournaments in NC

Wilson is one step closer to bringing the Carolina Mudcats to town. Wednesday, the Local Government Commission approved the town’s request to issue $73 million in special obligation bonds to acquire, build and equip a multipurpose baseball stadium and entertainment complex.

The baseball stadium will be used by the Carolina Mudcats, a Single-A minor league franchise of the Milwaukee Brewers that currently plays games in Zebulon.

City officials told the LGC that the Brewers’ ownership of the team secures stadium lease payments. Outdoor concerts, festivals and other events could be held at the venue.

Wilson officials plan to have the new stadium ready by opening day of the 2026 season.

In other sports news, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold five straight men’s basketball tournaments in North Carolina starting in 2025.

The women’s basketball tournament that has had a longtime home in Greensboro as the city of the league’s founding will split time between there and Charlotte.

The ACC announced future sites for championships in 14 sports today/Thursday. The announcements included 42 future championships for North Carolina.