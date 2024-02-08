© 2024 Public Radio East
Small airplane manufacturer coming to Elizabethtown

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published February 8, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST
Courtesy Town of Elizabethtown

The office of Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Aviation management company, Sovereign Aerospace, will invest just over $4 million to manufacture, sell, and service personal aircraft in Elizabethtown.

Their first manufacturing plant will bring 33 new jobs to Southeastern North Carolina. The Moore County-based company has several subsidiaries and currently manages operations at Elizabethtown’s Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Airport, where it will locate the production facility for Vulcanair aircraft, an Italian high-wing trainer, and personal aircraft.

Sovereign Aerospace will be the first tenant of Bladen County’s new aviation park.
PRE News
Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor