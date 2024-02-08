Small airplane manufacturer coming to Elizabethtown

The office of Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Aviation management company, Sovereign Aerospace, will invest just over $4 million to manufacture, sell, and service personal aircraft in Elizabethtown.

Their first manufacturing plant will bring 33 new jobs to Southeastern North Carolina. The Moore County-based company has several subsidiaries and currently manages operations at Elizabethtown’s Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Airport, where it will locate the production facility for Vulcanair aircraft, an Italian high-wing trainer, and personal aircraft.

Sovereign Aerospace will be the first tenant of Bladen County’s new aviation park.