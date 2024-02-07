© 2024 Public Radio East
Beaufort settles with former police officer in alleged harassment lawsuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST
Courtesy Town of Beaufort

The Town of Beaufort has reached a settlement with a former Police officer in an alleged harassment lawsuit.

Sargent Angela O’Neal first filed a complaint of discrimination against the town in 2020 through the state’s Office of Equal Opportunity before officially launching a case a year later.

The lawsuit alleged that internal complaints of sexual harassment by a fellow officer were routinely ignored by the police department and that O’Neal suffered retaliation after filing those complaints.

Details of the settlement were not released. In a statement to the Carteret County News-Times, Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson wrote that the litigation involved personnel matters and the town is bound by statute to keep those details confidential.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
