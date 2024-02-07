Beaufort settles with former police officer in alleged harassment lawsuit

The Town of Beaufort has reached a settlement with a former Police officer in an alleged harassment lawsuit.

Sargent Angela O’Neal first filed a complaint of discrimination against the town in 2020 through the state’s Office of Equal Opportunity before officially launching a case a year later.

The lawsuit alleged that internal complaints of sexual harassment by a fellow officer were routinely ignored by the police department and that O’Neal suffered retaliation after filing those complaints.

Details of the settlement were not released. In a statement to the Carteret County News-Times, Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson wrote that the litigation involved personnel matters and the town is bound by statute to keep those details confidential.