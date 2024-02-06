© 2024 Public Radio East
U.S. Forest Service plans projects at Croatan National Forest

By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:48 AM EST
The National Forest Service is moving forward with plans to repair and enhance approximately 100 acres of the Croatan National Forest.

The proposed plan includes improvements to restrooms, trails and walkways at Flanners Beach, Fisher’s Landing, Pine Cliff and Siddie Fields Recreation Sites.

The project also addresses ecological damage from Hurricane Florence and will increase the resiliency of the shorelines along the Neuse River.

The project is the largest so far for the newly established North Carolina Disaster Assistance Recovery Team, a group that identifies projects to protect National Forests from damaged caused by natural disasters.
Ryan Shaffer
