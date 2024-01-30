Colonial Capital Humane Society in New Bern opens new facility

The Colonial Capital Human Society in New Bern has a new home. The 2.2 million dollar building on Old Airport Road replaces its old shelter made from a collection of trailers and campers. President Amy Burdulis spoke at the ribbon cutting over the weekend.

"This new shelter is so much more than walls and windows. It is a foundation of who we are as a community. It is a place for hope and a true picture of spirit in our community."

The Colonial Capital Humane Society is the only no-kill shelter in Craven County. The project was funded completely by donations, and features surgical rooms, play areas, and indoor and outdoor kennels.