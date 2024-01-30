© 2024 Public Radio East
Colonial Capital Humane Society in New Bern opens new facility

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST

The Colonial Capital Human Society in New Bern has a new home. The 2.2 million dollar building on Old Airport Road replaces its old shelter made from a collection of trailers and campers. President Amy Burdulis spoke at the ribbon cutting over the weekend.

"This new shelter is so much more than walls and windows. It is a foundation of who we are as a community. It is a place for hope and a true picture of spirit in our community."

The Colonial Capital Humane Society is the only no-kill shelter in Craven County. The project was funded completely by donations, and features surgical rooms, play areas, and indoor and outdoor kennels.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer