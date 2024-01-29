Record 2,000 businesses, agencies reported data breaches last year

More than 4.9 million North Carolinians were impacted by data breaches in 2023. That’s the second highest ever since recording began in 2006, and the total number of organizations that experienced a breach hit a record high last year, according to a report from the state justice department.

In North Carolina, businesses and organizations are required to report breaches and the type of data affected to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

“So much of our lives and our private information exist online,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We must take every precaution to protect our data – and the companies that have access to it must take every precaution as well. When businesses fail to safeguard people’s information, my office will not hesitate to hold them accountable.”

Since 2006, when the state began tracking these events, the total number of security breaches has steadily increased. From just 503 a decade ago, a total of 2,033 incidents were reported last year affecting 4.9 million people. That's the second highest amount of people affected. In 2017, Equifax experienced the largest-ever data breach in history affecting more than 5 million North Carolinians.

In total, 2,033 businesses and agencies reported data breaches. The largest culprit is hacking at 80% of all reported cases.

Last year, a cyberattack on NC hospitals was linked to Russian cyber thieves. Schoolsand local governments, too, were subject to cyber attacks last year.

General businesses, financial services an healthcare industries make up 87% of targets, according to the report.

To protect you and your business from attacks, NCDOJ recommends the following:

