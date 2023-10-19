NCDOT officials, Secretary Hopkins provide updates at New Bern conference

NCDOT officials provided updates to the highway U.S. 70 upgrade to Interstate 40 at a conference in New Bern today. The project began in 2016 with the goal of providing a nonstop route from Morehead City to Raleigh.

The more than 150-mile upgrade is being built through piecemeal projects. Some projects have been completed already, like the Goldsboro bypass and an interchange at Slocum Gate in Havelock.

The most construction along the corridor right now is taking place between New Bern and Newport.

Division 2 Engineer Jeff Cabaniss said the James City section currently under construction is one-third complete. Cabaniss said construction will be ramping up in coming months so traffic will be affected. That project includes 5 interchanges, most of which will be roundabouts, along the 5-mile project. Anticipated completion date is May of 2025.

Further down U.S. 70/I-40, the Havelock bypass is about 70% complete, according to Cabaniss. What’s next is connecting the bypass back to the existing U.S. 70/I-40 route on both sides of Havelock. Expected completion for the Havelock bypass is Spring of 2024. Total cost for the two projects is $500 million.

Next on the list of improvements is the Kinston bypass. Cabaniss said the 21-mile project will be broken up into different sections in order to secure funding more quickly. The proposed bypass will begin around La Grange and reconnect on the other side of Lenoir Community College. Though planning for the project is still in the initial phases, it is estimated to cost more than $700 million.

Cabaniss also provided updates to the Newport River Bridge, which will need to be upgraded to interstate standards. Cabaniss said Duke Energy recently told the department it will be able to relocate a power line, clearing one hurdle for the project. A start date or cost estimate was not provided.

The new NCDOT Secretary Joey Hopkins spoke at the conference. Hopkins was appointed to the secretary position by Gov. Roy Cooper in September, after former Secretary Eric Boyette announced his retirement. Hopkins has been a part of NCDOT for more than 33 years and previously served as chief operating officer.

He spoke about the updates to the department’s budget, which was passed by the state legislature earlier this month.

The bill increased annual registration fees for electric vehicles increased from $140.25 to $180. Also in the bill, a new “transportation commerce tax” on taxis and rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft. Passengers will pay an extra 1-2% on their fare starting in July 2025. The new rideshare fee is expected to generate about $11.5 million for the Highway Fund in the first full year.

Hopkins said these new or increased revenue streams bolster the department’s budget, which suffered during the pandemic as the department readjusted its inflation expectations and labor/material costs increased.

An additional revenue stream includes leasing fiber cables along state-maintained roads. Hopkins said NCDOT is installing lines along three of the state’s largest transportation corridors: the entire length of I-95 and U.S. 74, as well as along U.S. 70 from Raleigh to Morehead City.

“We hope it’ll provide better connectivity to rural areas,” Hopkins said.

The installations will also provide infrastructure for the department to set up electronic billboards that can inform motorists about road conditions and traffic. Hopkins says the broadband component to these road projects also makes the state more competitive for federal dollars.

As a recent appointee, Hopkins said his department will continue in the same direction in terms of projects and strategy, but that he’s focused on increasing safety on state roads.

“Ever since COVID, fatal crash rates are a lot higher than they’ve been historically,” Hopkins said.

In recent years, between 1,200 and 1,300 people have died from fatal car crashes. Other areas Hopkins said he’ll focus on are reducing carbon emissions, hiring and retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Hopkins was one of many state and local transportation officials who spoke today at the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments transportation summit held in New Bern.