State audit finds 6 schools did not comply with truancy laws

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood finds that 6 public school districts did not comply with the state’s Truancy Law during the 2020-2021 school year.

The audit is in response to legislation from 2021 and randomly selected 6 schools of different sizes.

The audit published yesterday finds the student attendance data provided by the Department of Public Instruction for five of the schools was not complete or accurate enough for a full analysis, but did conclude all six school districts did not perform required actions for students with three, six, and ten or more unexcused absences.

The report looked at Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Johnston, Robeson, Henderson, and Hyde County Schools.