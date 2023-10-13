© 2023 Public Radio East
State audit finds 6 schools did not comply with truancy laws

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published October 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT
North Carolina Office of the State Auditor
The audit published yesterday finds all six school districts did not perform required actions for students with three, six, and ten or more unexcused absences.

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood finds that 6 public school districts did not comply with the state’s Truancy Law during the 2020-2021 school year.

The audit is in response to legislation from 2021 and randomly selected 6 schools of different sizes.

The audit published yesterday finds the student attendance data provided by the Department of Public Instruction for five of the schools was not complete or accurate enough for a full analysis, but did conclude all six school districts did not perform required actions for students with three, six, and ten or more unexcused absences.

The report looked at Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Johnston, Robeson, Henderson, and Hyde County Schools.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
