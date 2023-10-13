Rep. McHenry pushed by some Republicans to do more as temporary House Speaker
North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry will remain the temporary leader of the U.S. House of Representatives for at least a little while longer. McHenry is presiding over the House as speaker pro tempore following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.
As temporary, unelected speaker McHenry presides until a new speaker is elected and has no power to schedule floor votes on legislation.
On Wednesday, Republicans met in a closed conference and narrowly nominated Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise to be speaker, but yesterday, he withdrew his nomination.
In a post to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy said “if the votes are not there, move on.” Murphy is a Republican representing NC-03, which includes Dare, Pamlico, Craven, Beaufort, and Carteret counties.
As the House nears a second week stuck on pause, some Republicans are urging McHenry to interpret his powers more broadly to get the House moving again