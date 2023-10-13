© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. McHenry pushed by some Republicans to do more as temporary House Speaker

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published October 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
The office of U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry

North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry will remain the temporary leader of the U.S. House of Representatives for at least a little while longer. McHenry is presiding over the House as speaker pro tempore following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

As temporary, unelected speaker McHenry presides until a new speaker is elected and has no power to schedule floor votes on legislation.

On Wednesday, Republicans met in a closed conference and narrowly nominated Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise to be speaker, but yesterday, he withdrew his nomination.

In a post to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy said “if the votes are not there, move on.” Murphy is a Republican representing NC-03, which includes Dare, Pamlico, Craven, Beaufort, and Carteret counties.

As the House nears a second week stuck on pause, some Republicans are urging McHenry to interpret his powers more broadly to get the House moving again

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer