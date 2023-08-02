King tides impact travel to Cape Lookout National Seashore

Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore are cautioning people heading to the national park that King Tides may impact their visit. King tides bring the highest high tides and lowest low tides of the year, and rangers say they can sometimes reduce accessibility to the park.

Ferries too may have reduced access during low tidal events as regular routes become shallow.

One of the most affected areas during extreme low tide is the route from Harkers Island to the Lighthouse, and ferry traffic may temporarily suspend travel on that route during the lowest low tides. Generally, officials say these temporary closures last about two hours during the peak low tide.