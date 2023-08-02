© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

King tides impact travel to Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
Cape Lookout National Seashore
One of the most affected areas during extreme low tide is the route from Harkers Island to the Lighthouse as regular routes become shallow.

Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore are cautioning people heading to the national park that King Tides may impact their visit. King tides bring the highest high tides and lowest low tides of the year, and rangers say they can sometimes reduce accessibility to the park.

Ferries too may have reduced access during low tidal events as regular routes become shallow.

One of the most affected areas during extreme low tide is the route from Harkers Island to the Lighthouse, and ferry traffic may temporarily suspend travel on that route during the lowest low tides. Generally, officials say these temporary closures last about two hours during the peak low tide.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
