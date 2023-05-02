Should food delivery apps be reined in? State legislators advance bill to regulate apps

North Carolina House lawmakers want to crack down on food delivery apps that add restaurants to their platforms without permission.

The bill would require apps like GrubHub and DoorDash to get a written agreement from restaurant owners before adding them to their service. Representative Donna White of Clayton says without a formal partnership, apps sometimes show the wrong menus or prices.

"When issues like this with incorrect pricing and menu availability occur, the customers believe that it is the fault of the restaurant, causing lasting damage to that establishment through bad reviews and loss of business," White said.

White’s bill passed a House committee on Monday.

The similar bill in Indiana passed the state house on April 3. It has yet to be signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcumb.