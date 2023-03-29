Vietnam veterans honor 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming in downtown New Bern

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the completion of Operation Homecoming, an agreement to withdraw American troops from Vietnam and the return of nearly 600 American prisoners of war. Events across the nation are being held today in honor of Vietnam Veterans and a close to the war.

At Union Point Park in downtown New Bern, Chapter 886 of the Vietnam Veterans of American hosted panel discussions on Myths and Facts of the war and displayed a 13-foot map of Vietnam so veterans could show where they served.

Also on display was a OH-6A Loach Helicopter brought by the North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Association. It served as a “light observation helicopter” intended to fly low and scout the area.

Cary Hancock served 3 years in the Army in Vietnam, east of Saigon. He was a door gunner who later learned a trade as a helicopter mechanic and electrician.

“When I got out of school at 17, I didn’t have a trade and couldn’t get a job, so I decided to go into the military, get an education, and learn a trade,” he said.

Veterans could make audio recordings of their experiences on site. Copies of those recordings are being provided to the veteran, the Down East Vietnam Audio Archive, and the Library of Congress.