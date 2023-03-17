Governor pleads with paper mill to stay open in Western NC

Gov. Roy Cooper is asking the operators of a massive western North Carolina paper mill to find a way to keep it open.

Cooper told the CEO of Pactiv Evergreen on Thursday that the Canton plant's closure would have a “devastating effect” on the region and its people.

The company announced last week it expected to close the mill during the second quarter as part of a restructuring.

About 1,100 employees are expected to lose their jobs. Cooper wrote the company should explore all options, including a sale or repurposing.

The company announced on March 6 it would close or sell many of its mills across the nation, including in Waynesville, N.C., and Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

He also said the state would seek to recover $12 million in incentives if the mill closed.