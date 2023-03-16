© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Wayne county to build 2 shell building at industrial park for $4.5 million

By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Wayne County Development Alliance entered a $4.5 million agreement with the county to expand a county industrial park.

At its March 7 meeting, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners entered an agreement to build 2 shell buildings at ParkEast Industrial Park.

It entered the $4.5 million agreement with the Wayne County Development Alliance in an effort to attract industry to the park.

In 2022, Hosowaka Custom Processing Services moved into a shell buildings where it processes powders to be used by chemical, mineral and plastics industries.

Move-in ready shell buildings offload some of the costs of building new facilities for companies looking to expand. It's an economic development strategy based on the premise that if the building is there, the companies, jobs and investment would follow.

Wayne County
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
