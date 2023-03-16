Wayne county to build 2 shell building at industrial park for $4.5 million

At its March 7 meeting, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners entered an agreement to build 2 shell buildings at ParkEast Industrial Park.

It entered the $4.5 million agreement with the Wayne County Development Alliance in an effort to attract industry to the park.

In 2022, Hosowaka Custom Processing Services moved into a shell buildings where it processes powders to be used by chemical, mineral and plastics industries.

Move-in ready shell buildings offload some of the costs of building new facilities for companies looking to expand. It's an economic development strategy based on the premise that if the building is there, the companies, jobs and investment would follow.