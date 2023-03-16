Edenton decides on confederate monument location after years of debate and litigation

The Edenton Town Council unanimously approved Tuesday the removal of the town's confederate statue from downtown. The statue will move to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.

The statue has sparked intense debate from all sides of the issues over multiple years. The United Daughters of the Confederacy is currently engaged in litigation against the town to keep the statue in place.

The town began the process to consider its relocation in 2020, when it created the Human Relations Committee. In August of 2021, the committee narrowly voted to recommend relocation.

In 2022, the Town Council approved its removal, but did not specify where, as efforts to determine ownership and new lawful location were underway.

In 1909, the United Daughters of the Confederacy paid for the monument in front of the town courthouse. In 1961, the monument moved to the waterfront where it now sits in front of town council chambers.

Councilmen hope the move to Hollowell Park will satisfy the North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1, known as the “Monument Act," as the statue would move to a prominent area with easy access for the public. Under the act, monuments can’t be moved to places of “lesser prominence.”

Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said a budget of $40,000 to cover the cost of relocation and any renovations needed at Hollowell Park.