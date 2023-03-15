© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

NC Supreme Court revisits gerrymandering case, likely to overturn past rulings

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
NC Justice Building Supreme Court
NC Judicial Branch
/
The state's supreme court seems poised to overturn a previously ruling that found Republican-drawn state legislative maps were gerrymandered.

A redistricting case ruled on last year got another hearing yesterday before a re-constituted North Carolina Supreme Court.

In February 2022, when Democrats held a 4-3 majority the court ruled that maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The court ordered new maps for state legislative and U-S House districts. Now that Republicans hold a 5-2 majority on the court-- G-O-P lawmakers want last year's ruling and remedial maps overturned.

Phil Strach, the attorney representing the GOP lawmakers,
argued the state constitution provides no standard for measuring partisan gerrymandering, so the court had no authority to overturn their maps.

"Just because it's not fair doesn't mean that this body, or any body, any political body, has the authority to deal with that question," he said.

Opposing lawyers argue the state’s Constitution provides for free and fair elections—and that statistical evidence in last year's case shows Republicans violated that principle.

Attorney Lali Madduri representing parties who fought the maps argued the state constitution doesn't guarantee proportionality but does require equal voting power for voters.

"That means the opportunity to translate their votes into seats," Madduri said.

PRE News
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
See stories by Rusty Jacobs, WUNC