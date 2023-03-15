© 2023 Public Radio East
Gov. Cooper creates violence prevention office to reduce gun deaths

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Governor Roy Cooper is creating a new Office of Violence Prevention to address the uptick in gun-related deaths and injuries.

The new program will be part of the state’s Department of Public Safety. The goal is to bring together a variety of leaders and programs working on gun issues, including law enforcement and public health.

Cooper says the office will be the first of its kind in the South.

“I know that this office will be a catalyst for safer communities for years to come. One of the first things that we talked about is you think about violence as a crime issue, but it’s also very much a public health issue,” he said.

A safe gun storage awareness campaign will launch in June.

The governor is using an executive order to create the program. It’s a recognition that the Republican-controlled legislature likely won't pass the gun control measures Cooper supports.

