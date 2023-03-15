© 2023 Public Radio East
EPA announces new federal PFAS regulations at UNC-Wilmington

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Kenoyer, WHQR
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
EPA Administrator Michael Regan calls the new rules the first of their kind. They address six PFAS chemicals found in drinking water.

The EPA announced a major shift in the regulation in PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the regulations yesterday at UNC-Wilmington.

Regan calls the new rules the first of their kind. They address six PFAS chemicals found in drinking water.

“These chemicals can accumulate in the body over time, and we know that long term exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious illnesses, including cancer, liver damage, and high cholesterol,” he said.

Regulations were previously left to the states resulting in piecemeal enforcement across the country. The new federal regulations are set for implementation by the end of this year.

Water utilities will need to monitor for PFAS, notify the public if they are found, and reduce levels until they meet the safe drinking water standards.

Kelly Kenoyer, WHQR
