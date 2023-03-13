© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Pushback on I-42 interchange near historic Wyse Fork battlefield

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

A potential interchange for the ongoing I-42 project could damage the Battle of Wyse Fork battlefield. The 4,069-acre Civil War battlefield near Kinston spans Jones and Lenoir Counties and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Member of Save Wyse Fork battlefield fear the proposed interchange would take away a core location of the conflict. Friday was the 158th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Wyse Fork - also known as the battle of Kinston.

The I-42 project will run from Raleigh to Morehead City and could include an interchange at the corner of Wyse Fork Road and U.S. 70. NCDOT officials say they've researched the impact.

