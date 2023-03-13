© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Film industry spends $258 million in NC last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
Dana Hawley / Courtesy of SHOWTIME
Michael Shannon (left) as George Jones and Jessica Chastain (right) as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

More than $258 million was spent on films and TV series in North Carolina last year. It's the sixth highest year in terms of expenditures on film production since 2000, when the state launched incentives to support the state’s film industry.

Seventy-four film, TV, and streaming projects were filmed in the state last year. The NC Department of Commerce runs the Film & Entertainment Grant Program, which offers rebates up to 25% on qualified expenses. NCDOC spent $22 million of its allotted $31 million in 2021.

Meanwhile a House Bill seeks to expanded the grant program to cover up to 35% of expenses and lower the minimum spending requirement to qualify.

Projects shot in the Tar Heel state include the Showtime series George and Tammy, the made for TV movie Electric Love and the film A Bigger Slice of Sky, currently being filmed in Wilmington.

