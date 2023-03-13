© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

9-year-old killed crossing busy road in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Greenville police released the identity of a 9-year-old boy killed Thursday night after he was hit by a car.

Police said Jayceon Epps was crossing the highway with another boy when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Memorial Drive.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The boys initially were standing in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes between Third and Fifth Streets.

Based on witness accounts, officers believe a southbound vehicle slammed on the brakes to avoid striking the boys, one of whom may have stepped out into traffic. A second vehicle reportedly swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision with the first vehicle and struck Epps.

Epps attended Lakeforeset Elementary, and school officials said grief support services will be offered. Details of a memorial service are forthcoming.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
