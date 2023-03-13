9-year-old killed crossing busy road in Greenville

Greenville police released the identity of a 9-year-old boy killed Thursday night after he was hit by a car.

Police said Jayceon Epps was crossing the highway with another boy when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Memorial Drive.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The boys initially were standing in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes between Third and Fifth Streets.

Based on witness accounts, officers believe a southbound vehicle slammed on the brakes to avoid striking the boys, one of whom may have stepped out into traffic. A second vehicle reportedly swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision with the first vehicle and struck Epps.

Epps attended Lakeforeset Elementary, and school officials said grief support services will be offered. Details of a memorial service are forthcoming.