Bill limiting LGBT topics in schools passes NC Senate

Published February 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST
(AP Photo / Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina state Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican, speaks to reporters at a news conference in the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Galey said she was baffled that her Parents' Bill of Rights, which seeks to bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 classrooms, is seen as divisive.

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has passed a bill requiring teachers to alert parents in most circumstances before calling a student by a different name or pronoun.

Sponsors say the bill is needed to keep parents informed about what their children are being taught in public schools. Critics say it would make schools unsafe spaces for LGBTQ and questioning children to explore their identities, likening the bill to Flordia's "Don't Say Gay" bill that passed last year.

The proposal passed the Senate 29-18 on Tuesday. It would also prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in Kindergarten through 4th grade classrooms. It now heads to the state House, where Republicans likely would need some Democratic support to push it through.

