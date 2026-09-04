This special Old Burying Ground Tour will take place on Sunday, November 1, in timed groupings at 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm and 5:30pm. The tour coincides with Allhallowtide, the three-day period dedicated to remembering the departed. Our tribute will bring to life fascinating tales of those laid to rest in Beaufort’s Old Burying Ground.

While the Beaufort Historical Association hosts tours of the Old Burying Ground year-round, Voices of the Past offers a unique experience. Guests will be assigned a Caretaker Guide who will provide safe passage through the ground’s winding paths by lantern light. Expect friendly and storied encounters with spirits at select gravesites who have long awaited your visit. There is also a "Day of the Dead" (Dia De Los Muertos) Festival on Middle Lane, 4:00pm - 8:00pm, hosted by the businesses of Middle Lane, featuring live music, beer garden, dancing, food vendors, children's crafts & activities, and more. PLEASE NOTE: This tour and the Middle Lane event honor the past and are not intended to frighten or evoke fear.

Voices of the Past tickets are $24.00 for adults and $12.00 for ages 6 - 12 and are available for purchase online or in the Gift Shop until sold out. Each tour will last roughly 45 minutes. We can welcome up to 100 guests total (25 per session), so please reserve your spot by time slot as soon as possible. Tickets are limited, and on sale now by clicking the online link, calling 252.728.5225, or stopping by the Gift Shop, located on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner Street.

Physical tickets will be available for pickup at the Welcome Center before the event or on the day of the event.

