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Holiday Tea with the Pitt County Historical Society

Holiday Tea with the Pitt County Historical Society

The Pitt County Historical Society cordially invites you to join us for our annual Holiday Tea. Enjoy a variety of light hors d’oeuvres and holiday beverages while you stroll through an architectural gem. The Music House, a venue for local concerts and a B&B, is a Victorian home -one of the oldest in Greenville - which has been meticulously preserved and decorated in period style. Built 1901-1904 by Jesse Moye, who was a successful merchant and married to Susan Novella Higgs. At the age 12, Susan Higgs was the youngest dancing instructor in America. Designed by Herbert Woodley Simpson of New Bern, NC, the house is a blend of the Queen Anne and Colonial Revival style popular at the time.

The Music House
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pitt County Historical Society
carrolleliseb@gmail.com
https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com

Artist Group Info

carrolleliseb@gmail.com
The Music House
408 West 5th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27834
carrolleliseb@gmail.com
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