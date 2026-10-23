Historic Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Homes Tour
Historic Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Homes Tour
Step into the magic of the season during Beaufort’s Christmas Candlelight Tour & Holiday Market Auction! Wander through beautifully decorated historic spaces glowing with holiday charm, soak up the warmth and wonder of Christmas, and browse a festive holiday market filled with unique finds and seasonal surprises. It’s a wonderful way to experience the magic of Christmas in beautiful downtown Beaufort!
Beaufort Historic Site
25
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner StreetBeaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org