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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Historic Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Homes Tour

Historic Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Homes Tour

Step into the magic of the season during Beaufort’s Christmas Candlelight Tour & Holiday Market Auction! Wander through beautifully decorated historic spaces glowing with holiday charm, soak up the warmth and wonder of Christmas, and browse a festive holiday market filled with unique finds and seasonal surprises. It’s a wonderful way to experience the magic of Christmas in beautiful downtown Beaufort!

Beaufort Historic Site
25
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org