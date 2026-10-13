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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Haunted Greenville Historic Walking Tour

Haunted Greenville Historic Walking Tour

Longtime Greenville historian and ghost magnet, Roger Kammerer, will lead us on a tour of the paranormal in Greenville’s “Grid” neighborhood. Roger will regale us with stories of past ghostly sightings based on historical events, local lore, and personal experience. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and an amulet to ward off unwanted spiritual influences! This event is open to Pitt County Historical Society members and the public.

Parking lot of 3rd and Jarvis Street
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Pitt County Historical Society
8287852941
emmajane.hodson@gmail.com
https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/

Artist Group Info

carrolleliseb@gmail.com
Parking lot of 3rd and Jarvis Street
212 South Jarvis Street
Greenville, North Carolina
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