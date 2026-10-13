Haunted Greenville Historic Walking Tour
Haunted Greenville Historic Walking Tour
Longtime Greenville historian and ghost magnet, Roger Kammerer, will lead us on a tour of the paranormal in Greenville’s “Grid” neighborhood. Roger will regale us with stories of past ghostly sightings based on historical events, local lore, and personal experience. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and an amulet to ward off unwanted spiritual influences! This event is open to Pitt County Historical Society members and the public.
Parking lot of 3rd and Jarvis Street
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Pitt County Historical Society
8287852941
emmajane.hodson@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
carrolleliseb@gmail.com
Parking lot of 3rd and Jarvis Street
212 South Jarvis StreetGreenville, North Carolina