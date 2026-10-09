Goshen Mobile Outreach - Coming to Jones County Health Department

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (PSA) Goshen Medical Center Mobile Outreach — Jones County, NC

Attention, Jones County residents! Goshen Medical Center is bringing healthcare services directly to your community!

Join us on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Jones County Health Department for Goshen Medical Center’s Mobile Outreach Clinic.

Services include cardiac screenings, blood pressure screenings, primary care services, and annual wellness exams.

Take advantage of this opportunity to prioritize your health and wellness close to home.

Appointments are encouraged! Call 910-267-2044 to get scheduled.

That’s Goshen Medical Center’s Mobile Outreach Clinic at the Jones County Health Department on Monday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit GoshenMedical.org.

Goshen Medical Center — bringing healthcare and preventive services directly to your community!