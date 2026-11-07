Giving Tuesday at Magnolia Arts Center!
Giving Tuesday at Magnolia Arts Center!
December 1 is 2026 Giving Tuesday!
Any donations given to MAC on December 1 will earn you the following perks:
$1000 Star 12 tickets to any MAC 2027 show
$500 Producer 8 tickets to any 2027 shows
$250 Supporter 6 tickets to any 2027 shows
$100 Patron 4 tickets to any 2027 shows
$50< Friend 2 tickets to any 2027 shows
Please consider donating on Giving Tuesday. We received over $4000 in donations last Giving Tuesday! We love being able to provide these perks to our donors and thank you for supporting Magnolia Arts Center.
Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
12:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com