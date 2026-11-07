Giving Tuesday at Magnolia Arts Center!

December 1 is 2026 Giving Tuesday!

Any donations given to MAC on December 1 will earn you the following perks:

$1000 Star 12 tickets to any MAC 2027 show

$500 Producer 8 tickets to any 2027 shows

$250 Supporter 6 tickets to any 2027 shows

$100 Patron 4 tickets to any 2027 shows

$50< Friend 2 tickets to any 2027 shows

Please consider donating on Giving Tuesday. We received over $4000 in donations last Giving Tuesday! We love being able to provide these perks to our donors and thank you for supporting Magnolia Arts Center.