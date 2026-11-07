Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Giving Tuesday at Magnolia Arts Center!

Giving Tuesday at Magnolia Arts Center!

December 1 is 2026 Giving Tuesday!
Any donations given to MAC on December 1 will earn you the following perks:

$1000 Star 12 tickets to any MAC 2027 show
$500 Producer 8 tickets to any 2027 shows
$250 Supporter 6 tickets to any 2027 shows
$100 Patron 4 tickets to any 2027 shows
$50< Friend 2 tickets to any 2027 shows

Please consider donating on Giving Tuesday. We received over $4000 in donations last Giving Tuesday! We love being able to provide these perks to our donors and thank you for supporting Magnolia Arts Center.

Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
12:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/