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ECU Voyages of Discovery Event: An Evening with Ada Limón

ECU Voyages of Discovery Event: An Evening with Ada Limón

Join us as we spend an evening with award-winning author and 2022 U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. Limón will read from one of her works and participate in an audience Q&A at 7 p.m. in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center Ballroom. For more information and to get your tickets, visit https://voyages.ecu.edu.

Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 7 days before the event.

ECU Main Campus Student Center Ballrooms
$20
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ECU Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
252-328-6249
thcas@ecu.edu
https://thcas.ecu.edu/

Artist Group Info

Ada Limón
https://adalimon.com/
ECU Main Campus Student Center Ballrooms
501 E. 10th St.
Greenville, North Carolina 27858