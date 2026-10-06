ECU Voyages of Discovery Event: An Evening with Ada Limón

Join us as we spend an evening with award-winning author and 2022 U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. Limón will read from one of her works and participate in an audience Q&A at 7 p.m. in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center Ballroom. For more information and to get your tickets, visit https://voyages.ecu.edu.

Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 7 days before the event.