Get ready to reach for the stars at the Crystal Coast Star Party 2027, happening April 9 and 10, as Crystal Coast Stargazers welcome NASA heliophysicist and space weather advisor Dr. Arik Posner! With an incredible career exploring the sun, solar wind and space weather, Dr. Posner has worked with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe team and contributed to groundbreaking research involving radiation on Mars. His fascinating presentation, “Parker Solar Probe: Speed Dating a Star,” will take you on an exciting journey into the heart of our solar system and reveal the incredible science behind one of NASA’s most ambitious missions. Whether you are a lifelong stargazer or simply curious about what is happening beyond our skies, this is one cosmic adventure you will not want to miss!

