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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Crystal Coast Star Party 2027

Crystal Coast Star Party 2027

Get ready to reach for the stars at the Crystal Coast Star Party 2027, happening April 9 and 10, as Crystal Coast Stargazers welcome NASA heliophysicist and space weather advisor Dr. Arik Posner! With an incredible career exploring the sun, solar wind and space weather, Dr. Posner has worked with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe team and contributed to groundbreaking research involving radiation on Mars. His fascinating presentation, “Parker Solar Probe: Speed Dating a Star,” will take you on an exciting journey into the heart of our solar system and reveal the incredible science behind one of NASA’s most ambitious missions. Whether you are a lifelong stargazer or simply curious about what is happening beyond our skies, this is one cosmic adventure you will not want to miss!

Harkers Island Visitor Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Apr 10, 2027.
Get Tickets
Harkers Island Visitor Center
1800 Island Road
Harkers Island, North Carolina 28531
https://ccgazers.com/crystal-coast-star-party/